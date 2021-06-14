Quebec reports under 125 new COVID-19 cases as majority of province turns to Yellow Zone

Quebec public health reports less than 125 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the province’s 9th consecutive day of less than 200 new cases.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 123 new cases have been added to the provincial tally.

Public health is reporting one COVID-19-related death since Sunday’s coronavirus numbers.

Since Sunday morning, 79,053 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 6,776,741 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by one for a total of 214 across the province. Intensive care numbers decreased by four since Sunday, for a total of 54.

There have now been 373,112 total coronavirus cases in Quebec, 11,173 deaths, 3,637,388 negative cases, and 359,981 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, Quebec eased additional restrictions across the province, specifically on indoor social gatherings.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 25,931, along with 1,402,126 total cases.