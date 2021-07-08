New COVID-19 cases drop to under 70 over past 24 hours across Quebec

Quebec public health is reporting under 70 new COVID-19 cases a day after reporting 103.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 64 new coronavirus cases within the province.

Officials have added ten coronavirus-related deaths to the provincial tally, one of which was attributed to earlier in July. Nine were “a catch-up in the entry” data from June.

Over the past day, 113,084 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 9,079,510 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations decreased by two over the past 24 hours, for a total of 101 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by two and now total 23.

There have now been 11,229 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 375,429 confirmed cases, 3,791,655 negative cases, and 363,484 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of last week, all of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out that people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,387, along with 1,418,632 total cases.