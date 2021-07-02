Quebec reports under 70 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Quebec is reporting less than 70 new COVID-19 cases across the province over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 69 new cases to the provincial tally over the past day.

Three additional deaths have been added to Quebec’s total, one of which was attributed to July 1 and two from earlier in June.

Over the past day, 88,615 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 8,491,304 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by three over the past 24 hours and now total 110. Intensive care numbers decreased by one for a total of 34 across the province.

There have now been 11,217 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 375,019 confirmed cases, 3,723,640 negative cases, and 362,961 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of Monday morning, all of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the situation in Quebec “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

As case numbers continue to decline, Legault said the government has “reached its objective” and specifically pointed out that people can move from having “little parties to big ones.”

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

He also said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,295, along with 1,415,284 total cases.