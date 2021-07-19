Quebec reports less than 70 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Quebec public health is reporting less than 70 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, totalling 239 additional cases over the weekend.

The government no longer reports daily numbers on the weekends or holidays. Instead, they are now totalled into a single Monday morning update.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 61 new cases to the provincial total since Sunday morning, along with one additional virus-related death.

Hospitalizations have decreased by six since Friday (the last update) and now total 78 across the province. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two, totalling 23 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 53,894 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 10,084,083 since December 2020.

There have now been 11,236 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic began, 376,431 confirmed cases, 3,843,366 negative cases, and 364,539 COVID-19 recoveries.

All of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone, meaning no areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones, according to the government’s colour-coded COVID-19 restriction alert map.

Physical distancing guidelines between people in Quebec have been reduced from the oft-mentioned two metres.

People from different households need to stay separated by only one metre, both indoors and outdoors.

Retail stores across the province no longer need to enforce a maximum customer capacity.

According to the Quebec government, during activities where people are seated (such as a show), customers must sit one seat apart, except when eating in the dining room or common area.

Venues with bleachers can now seat 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Quebec public health says the new measures are made possible due to the “favourable epidemiological situation” across the province and the success of the vaccination rollout. Santé Quebec says that people must continue to wear face masks in public indoor places. Earlier in the spring, Premier François Legault estimated the indoor mask mandate would expire in August, assuming cases continue to drop and vaccination ramps up.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,499, along with 1,423,177 total cases.