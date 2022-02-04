Quebec has reported more than 40 additional virus-related deaths and over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, 42 deaths have been added to the provincial total along with 3,400 new cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 875,429 total cases and 13,420 deaths.

As of Friday morning, there are 2,541 hospitalizations across the province, 184 of whom are in intensive care. Hospitalizations have decreased by 96 since Thursday, with ICU numbers dropping by seven.

Over the past day, 44,230 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 17,883,790 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

COVID-19 variant data can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.

Earlier this week, Premier Francois Legault announced that as of February 14, sports and artistic activities could resume in the province.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan became the first province in Canada to announce it would soon start to manage COVID-19 the same way as other communicable diseases, including lifting all COVID-related restrictions.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.