Quebec adds nearly 350 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over past day

Quebec is reporting nearly 350 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 345 new cases to the provincial total. Of the three new deaths, two occurred over the past 24 hours, and one was attributable from before August 17.

Hospitalizations have increased by three across the province since Monday and now total 102. Patients in intensive care have decreased by two and now total 29 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 32,597 vaccines were administered for a total of 12,131,278 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,283 deaths, 385,465 confirmed cases, 4,017,708 negative cases, and 370,486 COVID-19 recoveries.

As of September 1, a COVID-19 vaccine passport will be implemented in Quebec. Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Health Minister Christain Dubé is set to announce further details on Tuesday afternoon.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The government has also made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all healthcare workers in the province.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,814, along with 1,473,624 total cases.