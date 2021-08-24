Health Minister to outline Quebec's COVID-19 vaccine passport plan today

Quebec’s Health Minister will announce the province’s plan for the COVID-19 vaccine passport on Tuesday afternoon.

Christian Dubé will make the announcement at 3 pm alongside the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda, and Director of the Vaccination Campaign, Daniel Paré.

As of August 24, 12,098,681 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Quebec since December 2020.

Quebec’s vaccine passport has been in a trial phase across certain bars, restaurants, and gyms since August 17 and is scheduled to launch across non-essential services in Quebec on September 1.

Earlier in August, Dubé said the government would launch a free mobile app for proof of vaccination for citizens to access non-essential services, including bars, restaurants, gyms, festivals, and sporting events.

Dubé says people who are not fully vaccinated will not be able to get the vaccine passport and will not be granted access to certain services.

Quebecers who don’t have a smartphone will be able to use paper as vaccine proof.

Because the province’s labour code does not allow employers to mandate vaccines, staff at bars, restaurants, events, gyms, and festivals will not have to be fully vaccinated.