It's expected to feel like near 40ºC in Montreal until the end of the week

For the third time in as many weeks, Montreal is starting off the workweek under a heat warning.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Montreal metropolitan area, calling for a “hot and humid air mass” to continue affected Southern Quebec until Thursday, August 26.

“Humidex values will remain high with values expected between 37ºC and 40ºC,” says the alert. “A change of air mass is expected on Friday. Temperatures will be seasonal and the air will be much drier.”

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses (such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.)

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

The weather agency urges citizens to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place. People are asked to check in on older family, friends, and neighbours.

Environment Canada reminds people to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

The alert, issued just before 4 am on Monday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area