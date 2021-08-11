Quebec reports highest daily COVID-19 case increase since May

Quebec is reporting the province’s highest daily COVID-19 case increase since the end of May.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 365 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours, Quebec’s highest increase since May 23 when over 400 cases were added.

One new virus-related death has been added to the provincial total since Tuesday morning’s update.

Hospitalizations have increased by five for a total of 67 across the province, and patients in intensive care have increased by four, totalling 22 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 37,233 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,572,077 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,242 deaths, 380,038 confirmed cases, 3,947,687 negative cases, and 366,670 COVID-19 recoveries.

This comes a day after Health Minister Christian Dubé announces more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,683, along with 1,443,433 total cases.