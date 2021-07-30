Trip to Cancun added as new prize to Quebec's "vaccination lottery"

Residents who have registered for Quebec’s vaccination lottery have additional prizes to be won.

Apart from the cash, vaccinated Quebecers can now win a trip to Cancun, flight vouchers, and Aeroplan points. Bombardier has also added a 90-minute business class flight from Montreal to Quebec City as part of the vaccination initiative.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says vaccines are “available everywhere in Quebec, with or without an appointment” during a French tweet on Friday morning. “Get your dose today.”

Merci à @Bombardier et @AirCanada pour ces nouveaux prix qui s’ajoutent au concours « Gagner à être vacciné! » Les vaccins sont accessibles partout au Québec, avec ou sans rdv. Il faut obtenir sa dose dès aujourd’hui. Bonne chance à tous! pic.twitter.com/OcYWFxBrds — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 30, 2021

The flight vouchers that can be won are courtesy of Air Canada and would allow for two people to travel anywhere (international or domestic) that the airline currently flies to.

The Mexico destination that could be won is at the Sandos Cancun Lifestyle Resort.

The Quebec government’s goal with the vaccination lottery is to get 75% of its eligible population vaccinated by the end of August.

Any Quebecer who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the contest, regardless of their vaccination dates, and become eligible for prizes.

Starting on August 6, weekly Friday draws will be held in two categories. Citizens aged 18 and older could win up to $1 million in cash. Bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to the 12 to 17 vaccinated age group. The newly added travel prizes will be offer to the 18 and older age group.

To be eligible for the vaccination lottery, participants must meet the following criteria:

received the vaccine in Quebec

had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and received a dose of the vaccine

received a vaccine recognized by Health Canada outside Quebec

Participants need to only register once. Once entered, they will be eligible for all the draws within their age group.