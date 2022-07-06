Three small Quebec cities have been named among the best in Canada

Small cities have their perks, and three spots in Quebec have been ranked as some of the best in all of Canada.

The ranking by Resonance Consultancy rounded up the best 25 small cities in the country and is based on six key metrics: Place, Product, Programming, Prosperity, People, and Promotion.

The ranking has named Victoria as Canada’s best small city, followed by Kelowna and Kingston, Ontario.

You might also like: 11 reasons why a trip to Quebec City will cure your European travel itch (PHOTOS)

Four Quebec towns named top 10 best places to live in Canada

Quebecois foodie eats 50 poutines in 7 days (VIDEOS)

But you can’t list some of Canada’s best small cities without highlighting these charming Quebec spots.

How many of these three have you spent time in?

Lévis (12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ville de Lévis (@courantlevis)

Resonance says Lévis is “safe and affordable” and uses its culture and history to make it “almost European.”

Like Brooklyn with its view of Manhattan, Lévis’ location on the far side of the historic St. Lawrence River serves up breathtaking panoramas of Canada’s most historic city, Quebec City.

“Quebec City is less than 25 minutes by road along the Pierre Laporte Bridge, or, more scenically, a 10-minute crossing via hourly ferries,” says the ranking. “The economic benefits to Lévis are plentiful.”

The city ranks #11 for employment rate among Canada’s small cities and #5 for income equality.

Surrounded by more than 250 parks and green spaces, and hundreds of kilometres of bike lanes, Lévis is an outdoor paradise in both summer and winter.

Sherbrooke (16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ville de Sherbrooke (@villesherbrooke)

With the city of Sherbrooke, fuse French Canadian history and culture while being only 30 minutes to Vermont and its multitude of ski resorts.

“The city’s idyllic Eastern Townships location makes it an outdoor playground, with skiing and snowboarding in Mont Bellevue minutes away and four (four!) larger ski resorts within an hour’s drive,” says Resonance.

Loaded with students during the school year, Sherbrooke is the ranking’s seventh city in its “nightlife” subcategory, loaded with bars, pubs, and restaurants in a relatively small area.

“The city also boasts an impressive #4 ranking for healthcare practitioners (calculated per capita), meaning that, unlike in many other small cities, professionals are staying put,” says Resonance.

Trois-Rivières (19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Trois-Rivières (@tourismetr)

Perched beautifully between Montreal and Quebec City, Trois-Rivières is a “stealth cauldron of history and modern francophone culture.”

It’s North America’s second-oldest French-speaking city and is a “walkable feast,” offering a historic district, gorgeous parks and green space, and epic views of the St. Lawrence River.

The ranking says Trois-Rivières’ three centuries of city building captivates visitors and proud locals, highlighting the city’s museums, landmarks, restaurants, art scene, and inexpensive single-family homes as the city’s major features.