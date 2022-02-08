NewsArchitecture & DesignTravel GuidesTravel News

Quebec has the most highest-ranked hotels in all of Canada

Quebec has the most highest-ranked hotels in all of Canada
A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Quebec.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 160 hotels in Quebec and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.

A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.

Quebec has 18 gold badges and 13 silver ones, the highest out of every province in the country. The province’s top three rated hotels are Hôtel Quintessence, the Fairmont Tremblant, and the Ritz-Carlton Montréal.

Here are all the rest of the hottest hotels in Quebec, according to US News & World Report:

🥇 Gold Ranks 🥇

  • Hôtel Quintessence
  • Fairmont Tremblant
  • Ritz-Carlton Montréal
  • Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile
  • Hotel Nelligan
  • Hôtel Le Crystal Montréal
  • Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
  • Auberge du Vieux-Port
  • Le Mount Stephen
  • Hotel Gault
  • Hotel Le St-James
  • Hotel William Gray
  • Hotel Place d’Armes
  • Manoir Hovey
  • Hotel 71
  • Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac
  • Auberge Saint-Antoine
  • Le Germain Hotel Québec

🥈 Silver Ranks 🥈

  • Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel
  • Hilton Lac-Leamy
  • Hotel Omni Mont-Royal
  • W Montreal
  • Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown
  • Renaissance Montreal Downtown Hotel
  • Le St-Martin Hôtel Particulier
  • Le Saint-Sulpice Hôtel Montréal
  • L’Hôtel du Capitole
  • Best Western Premier Hotel Aristocrate
  • Le Bonne Entente
  • Hotel Manoir Victoria
  • L’Hôtel Port-Royal

Check out the full list of the best hotels in the country here.

