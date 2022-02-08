Quebec has the most highest-ranked hotels in all of Canada

A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Quebec.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 160 hotels in Quebec and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.

A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.

Quebec has 18 gold badges and 13 silver ones, the highest out of every province in the country. The province’s top three rated hotels are Hôtel Quintessence, the Fairmont Tremblant, and the Ritz-Carlton Montréal.

Here are all the rest of the hottest hotels in Quebec, according to US News & World Report:

🥇 Gold Ranks 🥇

Hôtel Quintessence

Fairmont Tremblant

Ritz-Carlton Montréal

Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile

Hotel Nelligan

Hôtel Le Crystal Montréal

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Auberge du Vieux-Port

Le Mount Stephen

Hotel Gault

Hotel Le St-James

Hotel William Gray

Hotel Place d’Armes

Manoir Hovey

Hotel 71

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac

Auberge Saint-Antoine

Le Germain Hotel Québec

🥈 Silver Ranks 🥈

Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel

Hilton Lac-Leamy

Hotel Omni Mont-Royal

W Montreal

Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown

Renaissance Montreal Downtown Hotel

Le St-Martin Hôtel Particulier

Le Saint-Sulpice Hôtel Montréal

L’Hôtel du Capitole

Best Western Premier Hotel Aristocrate

Le Bonne Entente

Hotel Manoir Victoria

L’Hôtel Port-Royal

Check out the full list of the best hotels in the country here.