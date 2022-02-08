There's a gorgeous new skating rink opening in Montreal this month

Montreal is getting a brand new skating rink that gives off some serious New York City Rockefeller Center vibes.

L’Esplanade Tranquille is a new public space at the Quartier des Spectacles, and the skating rink is scheduled to open on February 21.

The new outdoor spot was announced by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in August. She says the old lot has been transformed into a public space that will serve as an “all-season getaway for families.”

During the winter, the Esplanade will serve as an outdoor skating rink, and in the summer, it will host public art shows and theatre performances.

The Quartier des Spectacles says L’Esplanade Tranquille is named in honour of the Tranquille bookstore, once located at the exact site. “It is an important site in contemporary Quebec history, having hosted the launch of the Refus global manifesto in 1948,” says the Quartier.

Plante says the spot will eventually have restaurants and “creative spaces” during all of the city’s seasons.

No further details on pricing or hours have been announced, but the Quartier des Spectacles urges soon-to-be skaters to check on the district’s website for more details which will be announced soon.