10 popular menu items at Bâton Rouge ranked from worst to best

If you’re craving Quebec-based steakhouse, you can’t really top Bâton Rouge.

The chain is known for serving baby back ribs, steaks, grilled catch of the day, and chicken.

It was founded in Laval in 1992 and has grown to 29 locations across Canada — mainly spread out across Quebec with a couple in Ontario.

Whether you’re looking for a classy dinner before a Habs game or some high-end takeout food that transports well, Bâton Rouge has plenty to offer.

We’re ranking the chain’s most popular meals from worst to best.

10. Seafood Linguine

Bâton Rouge is a steakhouse. Which means you can skip the Seafood Linguine. It’s sautéed jumbo black tiger shrimp, Maritime scallops, white wine, and rosé sauce. But it’s not their best.

9. Louisiana Chicken Salad

The idea for a chicken salad is a good initiative, just poor execution.

The flame-grilled chicken is served on a bed of lettuce coated in an unimpressive Thai peanut sauce.

You can Bâton MOVE on from this one.

8. Atlantic Salmon

Bâton Rouge has a decadent Surf & Turf plate. If you want to go the seafood route, stay away from the grilled salmon plate. The salmon is only decent, and the vegetable sides taste like they’ve been reheated from frozen.

7. Club Sandwich

We’re getting into the real good stuff. The classic club sandwich at BR has all the typical club ingredients (grilled chicken, smoked bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo), but the bread is just too thick.

We say more ingredients, less bread.

6. Rickard’s French Onion Soup

Bâton Rouge approaches its French onion soup by using Rickard’s Red beer as the broth. It’s a cool touch. It gets bonus points for being seasoned with TWO KINDS OF CHEESE (melted Swiss and mozzarella).

5. Calamari

If you want a light and tasty starter, the battered calamari with Smoke Show® Aioli dipping sauce is where to, you know, start.

4. Surf & Turf

BR’s Surf & Turf is delicious. A choice of your Angus Beef cut served with a grilled jumbo black tiger shrimp skewer and your choice of French fries, garlic mashed or baked potato, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, wild rice pilaf, or salad.

Go big and add a lobster tail on the side to really knock your socks off. This would be a perfect meal if it weren’t for those dang veggies that taste frozen…

3. Chicken Tenders Platter

Without hyperbole, these could be the best-battered chicken tenders in Quebec. The platter comes with five crunchy yet soft hand-battered chicken tenders served with BBQ & Dijonnaise sauces and French fries.

Do it. Do it now.

2. Santé Fe Chicken

The Santé Fe Chicken is comfort food at its best. The plate comes with a hefty flame-grilled chicken breast, grilled red peppers and zucchini (not frozen!), crumbled goat cheese, jardinière sauce, and is served with wild rice pilaf.

All the sides complement each other, and it holds up spectacularly in its delivery form.

It’s one of those meals that is so huge you’ll have left-overs for the next day. Mega bonus points.

1. Ribs

Perhaps no surprise here, but come on.

Bâton Rouge ribs are phenomenal. The chain’s signature fall-off-the-bone pork back ribs are slow-cooked at low heat for eight hours before being coated in the house-made classic Bâton Rouge. BBQ sauce.

It’s messy, tasty, and a real good time.

If you really want to go big, add some chicken tenders for a chicken and rib plate, and you will not be disappointed.