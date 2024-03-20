PWHL Montreal sets new attendance record with Bell Centre sellout

The PWHL continues to set attendance records in its inaugural season.

Tickets for an upcoming women’s league matchup between Montreal and Toronto at the Bell Centre went on sale this morning. And within minutes, they were all gone.

According to Ticketmaster, all 21,000 seats in the Montreal arena will be filled for the April 20 matchup — a new PWHL record.

Looks like there are no more tickets for the PWHL Montreal game at the Bell Centre. The biggest arena in the NHL just sold out a PWHL game in under an hour👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wEOOKN5NjQ — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) March 20, 2024

A recent sold-out game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena between the same two clubs on February 16 drew a crowd of 19,285.

Meanwhile, PWHL Montreal, captained by Olympic superstar Marie-Philip Poulin, has sold out multiple games at Place Bell, the 10,000-seat home of the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, this season.

Riding those big numbers, the Bell Centre was a logical next step for the club that regularly hosts games at the Verdun Auditorium.

“Coming off the incredible success of the four PWHL games we have hosted at Place Bell this season, we are thrilled to be able to bring a marquee PWHL game to the Bell Centre in April to showcase the best of women’s hockey on the NHL’s biggest stage,” said France Margaret Bélanger, Groupe CH president of sports and entertainment, in a statement earlier this month.

Posting a record of 7-5-3-3, PWHL Montreal currently finds themselves in third place in the league’s standings with nine games remaining in the season.

With their opponents holding on to first place for the time being, the NHL’s largest arena will provide the perfect stage for the historic rivalry’s next matchup.