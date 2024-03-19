Brett Hull scored hat trick on Canadiens after Montreal strip club outing

When opposing teams come to Montreal to play the Canadiens, visiting players tend to let loose a little.

That was certainly the case when the St. Louis Blues rolled into Montreal for a matchup that saw star scorer Brett Hull face off against legendary Canadiens netminder Patrick Roy in the early 1990s.

As a recent guest on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, former Blues forward Kelly Chase told a story of Hull getting a little wild at Montreal’s most infamous strip club the night before a game.

“[Hull] was scoring all the goals and [Roy] was having one hell of a year,” Chase explains. “We came into town early. We practiced. And what do we do after practice? We go to Chez Parée.”

According to Chase, who spent the majority of his 12-season NHL career with St. Louis, Hull, one of the NHL’s biggest stars at the time, stuck around the downtown joint way longer than his teammates.

And as his longtime roommate on the road, Chase was tasked with collecting the Belleville native and bringing him back to the hotel before curfew.

“I go in there and Hully, he’s in a great mood… Now, the players have left. Now it’s these hangers-on,” Chase explains after doing an impression of the Hart Trophy winner.

“So, finally, I get him to go. He complains the whole way out of the place. Doesn’t say anything to me, pissed off, brushes his teeth, goes to bed.”

But the late night (and the hangover that likely followed) did not impede Hull’s performance. In fact, it seemed to do the opposite, with the Golden Brett netting a hat trick in the first period.

“[Hull] goes out the next game. We’re winning like 5-1 in the first period and he’s got three,” Chase continued.

During intermission, though, Hull, rather than celebrating beating Roy on three occasions, was still focused on the fact that Chase pulled him out of Chez Parée prematurely.

“I’m the last guy off the ice. I’m coming across the old Forum. I get to the door. He goes ‘I told you we should’ve stayed. There was no reason to leave. This French guy can’t stop me!'”