PWHL game featuring Montreal and Toronto to be played at Bell Centre

The PWHL is bringing an upcoming game to Montreal’s Bell Centre.

As first reported by CBC/Radio-Canada’s Alexandre Gascon, PWHL Montreal’s April 20 contest against Toronto will be played at the home of the Montreal Canadiens.

“This game will reach well beyond the rivalry that always accompanies a game between pro hockey teams from Toronto and Montréal,” said Jayna Hefford, the league’s senior vice president of hockey operations.

“The ‘Duel at the Top’ will bring an intriguing dimension to this chapter: whether PWHL Montréal, which already has played before four of the top five crowds in our inaugural season, can make more women’s hockey history at the Bell Centre by taking the world attendance record away from PWHL Toronto.”

Tickets for the game will be on sale to the public on March 20 at 10 am ET and will be available via Ticketmaster.

The team currently plays their home games at Place Bell in nearby Laval.

“Coming off the incredible success of the four PWHL games we have hosted at Place Bell this season, we are thrilled to be able to bring a marquee PWHL game to the Bell Centre in April to showcase the best of women’s hockey on the NHL’s biggest stage,” said France Margaret Bélanger, Groupe CH president of sports and entertainment.

“The Canadiens have been longtime supporters of women’s hockey and this is another opportunity for us to work together with the PWHL to help grow the game and shine a well-deserved spotlight on the best female players in the world.”

In its first season, the PWHL has set all sorts of attendance records for pro women’s hockey, including a recent sold-out game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on February 16 that drew a crowd of 19,285.