Canadiens prospect Reinbacher ready for Montreal's "crazy hockey world"

Tuesday’s practice was not a typical one for the Montreal Canadiens’ AHL affiliate.

That’s because highly touted Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher was in the house.

Less than 24 hours after being assigned to the Laval Rocket upon concluding his Swiss League stint, the 19-year-old defenceman was met with a swarm of questions from media members.

Tout un baptême médiatique pour David Reinbacher à Laval. pic.twitter.com/vfEHO6lemk — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 19, 2024

While that experience would be overwhelming for some teenagers, the Habs’ fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was seemingly unfazed by all the attention, taking the mob in stride.

“Probably it’s normal over here,” he said. “It’s a crazy hockey world in Montreal, and now I’m finally here. I’m really excited.”

And after a bitter season with HC Kloten that featured three separate coaches and a close call with relegation, Reinbacher, who landed in Montreal on Monday, said he’s eager to join a team with postseason aspirations.

“I’m 100% ready. It’s a great opportunity for me to get a good season-end.”

With that said, jumping into the league will take some adjustments, especially as a European.

When asked about Reinbacher’s arrival on Monday, Slovakian Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky mentioned adapting to the physicality of North American hockey.

Despite the warning, Reinbacher, who measures in at about 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, seems prepared for what’s to come.

“Physicality, it’s part of the game. It’s part of the job,” the Austria native said. “You’ve got to be ready. If you’re not… it’s your own fault.”

With only a dozen games left on the calendar and little time to adapt to his new environment, Rocket head coach Jean-Francois Houle is also well aware of the adjustments his newest player will have to make.

“The game happens much faster on a smaller ice surface,” Houle said after practice. “His decision-making has to get faster.”

However, the blueliner’s previous professional experience could help him get there sooner.

“He’s played professional. He’s not coming from Junior. He’s not coming from the NCAA. He’s played professional hockey against men,” Houle explained.

Upon revealing that he is open to the possibility of dressing seven defencemen or slotting Reinbacher into someone else’s spot, the Laval coach seems eager to get Reinbacher into the lineup.

“We think he can help. We’re happy to see him, happy to have him here,” he said.

In the meantime, though, Reinbacher will do his best to settle in before Friday’s bout against the Belleville Senators — the Rocket’s first of six games throughout nine days.

“What’s coming tomorrow is tomorrow. I can’t look into the future… [I’m] just enjoying the days here. I’m really excited to play my first games here.”