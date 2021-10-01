Fall in Quebec has arrived with bursts of colour, aroma, and flavour. As we enter October, peak foliage is about to hit.

Sweater enthusiasts, this is your time to shine.

But whether you’re a fall fanatic or not, there is something magical about seeing the leaves go from yellow to orange to red. And while there are plenty of incredible places to watch the leaves change right here in our own backyard, the prettiest seasonal sights can be found at various parks throughout the province.

Quebec’s Tourism website, Bonjour Québec, is making it easy for Quebecers to check out the beautiful foliage throughout the province.

And now is the perfect time to visit the locations indicated on the map, as the foliage in many areas throughout Quebec has reached its peak.

If you’re looking to check out some beautiful autumn views over the weekend, check out one of the parks listed below, which are showing leaves in the orange to red stages.

Montérégie: Mid-point

Mid-point Laurentians: Near-peak

Near-peak Lanaudière: Near-Peak

The website urges travellers to dress for the weather, noting that ideal fall clothes are materials like wool and polar fleece. Windy and rainy days call for a windbreaker/rain jacket. The site recommends wool socks, waterproof shoes or hiking boots for long treks and to always wear layers so you can adjust your outfit to the cooling weather on the fly.