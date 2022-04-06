Getting closer? Price on Canadiens' road trip for first time this season

Carey Price is on the road again.

Price, who joined teammates in practice on Monday, will travel with the team when the Montreal Canadiens visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Price will travel with the team — but will not play — in a media availability today.

Martin St-Louis répond aux questions des médias. Martin St-Louis is taking questions from reporters.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/gzTAFgGwFP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2022

The Canadiens also have a game at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Price has not played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final on July 7.

The 34-year-old underwent knee surgery in the summer following Montreal’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. He was forced to restart his rehab program after a setback in January, Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reported at the time.

“I knew he wasn’t going to pack it in… I think there were a lot of people on the outside who thought he was done for the year,” Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen told reporters Monday. “[But] I knew he was going to come back and play, whether he plays five games or three whatever it is.”

Price has also dealt with mental health and substance abuse issues he revealed in a statement last November. He entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on October 7.

“Over the last few years, I have let myself get to a very dark place, and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price had said.

“Last month, I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance use. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”

Last season, Price went 12-7-5 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in the regular season.

He helped Montreal to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993, posting a 13-9-0 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in the playoffs.