The bond between Montreal Canadiens forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield continues to flourish on and off the ice.

When they’re not setting each other up for highlight-reel goals, the duo can often be seen laughing it up. Their latest press conference — which they gave together— is pretty indicative of a full-fledged bromance that fans simply can’t get enough of.

Cole Caufield et Nick Suzuki s’adressent aux médias en direct du Complexe sportif Bell. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are addressing the media live from the Bell Sports Complex.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/8ckCRCfmFG — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2022

Both the Habs linemates were crowned last month’s Molson Cup winners. And after addressing their chemistry and success together, Caufield was asked about moving into his new Montreal home and whether the decision was an indication of a long-term commitment to the team.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are the Molson Cup winners for March!#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/sK7C0TD8MV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2022

“It’s a rental house,” Caufield revealed before the room burst into laughter. “Not there yet,” the 21-year-old added, referencing the limitations of his rookie contract ($925,000) in regard to the rising Montreal housing market.

Suzuki later revealed that he also helped Caufield shop for furniture. “We were at Ikea for two hours,” he said.

It also became quite clear who did most of the heavy lifting. “Nick’s a builder,” said Caufield while laughing. “I hired him.”

If it wasn’t clear that these two are on the same page, Caufield and Suzuki both led the team with seven goals, eight power-play points, and 44 shots each in 15 games in March.

Talk about synchronicity.