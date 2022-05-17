You really don’t have to go too far out of Montreal if you want to feel like you’re on vacation. The Old Port will suffice. Specifically, The Farsides.

The Farsides is a groovy restaurant-bar spot that blends the exotic culinary styling of Thailand with the western beaches of Hawaii. Appropriately dubbed “Thaiwaiian,” The Farsides offers an authentic combination of both culture’s food and drink, “merging familiar flavours with elevated function.”

The Farsides tells Daily Hive “the far East meets the far West,” infused with “90s hip-hop and pop culture,” which plays a “huge part” in the space’s concept.

“Our cocktails and sangrias are made with fresh ingredients and designed by the renowned mixologist Lawrence Picard, all of which have hip-hop-related names. We have the biggest outdoor patio in Old Montreal with over 150 seats split into four levels.”

As part of the Jegantic Group (a local hospitality group consisting of Bord’Elle, the newly-opened Yoko Luna, and Boa Vida Yacht Club), The Farsides has been open since December 2019 and features “no less than a dozen modern interpretations of classic cocktails you would normally only expect to find on the Islands.”

The trendy spot says stepping inside makes customers feel like walking into their own version of an alleyway in Brooklyn circa 1992. “Complete with brick walls as high as the eye can see, fire escapes, graffiti laced facades, and a hand-painted basketball court.” Toss in some nostalgic memorabilia, some 90s hip-hop, exotic grub, and fancy cocktails, it could be the coolest spot in Old Montreal.

The Farsides tells Daily Hive its most popular cocktail is called the “The Shook One” — Bacardi Rum, fresh papaya, passion fruit, and tonka syrup blended in with watermelon, yuzu, aloe vera juice, and lime.

The Farsides says its “Kalifornia Love” braised veal short ribs and fries are its standout food item and that guests who “want to have a really big night out” should consider “The Chef’s Platter,” a hefty combo of a AAA ribeye steak, three Caribbean rock lobster tails, pad Thai, braised kabli, tiger shrimp, and seasonal veggies.

Are you hungry yet?

If you haven’t yet had a chance to journey to The Farsides, check out how the hip spot looks in the world of Instagram. A Farsides Brossard location is also slated to open this fall in the South Shore.

Old Montreal’s retro spot is located at 690 Notre-Dame Ouest and is open from Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 5 pm.

