6 cool new Montreal restaurants you should check out soon

The Montreal food scene is always spectacular, but there’s something about this time of year, when the sun is shining and terraces are open, that makes everything just taste oh so much better.
Even restaurants that have made their way onto the culinary stage in the city in the last little while are about to be discovered in a whole new light… sunlight, that is.
- You might also like:
- People are losing their minds over German Burger King's bizarre menu items
- 11 of the oldest restaurants in Montreal you can still eat at (PHOTOS)
- Get these tasty Montreal-made cheesecake bites delivered to your door
Here are some of Montreal’s latest and greatest spots to check out at the tail-end of May.
Gon Bui
View this post on Instagram
Seeing red on your Instagram stories lately? Your friends have probably made their way to Gon Bui, one of the newest spots for Chinese tapas. It opened late last year; this is your sign if you haven’t had a chance to try it just yet.
Address: 2133 boul. le Carrefour
Phone: (579) 934-0888
Ristorante Donato
View this post on Instagram
Montreal’s no stranger to Italian restaurants, but Ristorante Donato in Westmount, which opened in November, is everything you’re looking for and more: delicious food, fabulous cocktails, and a restaurant that’s too gorgeous not to snap a pic or two.
Address: 4825 rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Phone: (438) 771-7771
Terrasse Carla
View this post on Instagram
Not only are your favourite terraces back, but some new ones are making their way onto the 5 à 7 circuit this summer, like Terrasse Carla. Located on the roof of the Hampton Inn in Chinatown, soak in the views of the city and the good vibes all around.
Address: 985 boul. Saint Laurent, 6th floor
Phone: (514) 370-7777 (Hampton Inn)
Green Gazoline Burger
View this post on Instagram
Fast food without the impact: That’s the goal of Green Gazoline Burger in Saint-Henri. With the belief that “There is no Plant B,” everything the team does, from the way they prepare the food to the way they serve it, is done with sustainability in mind.
Address: 3400 rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Phone: (438) 380-5710
UGO Pizzeria
View this post on Instagram
Just when you thought you couldn’t get enough pizza, a new spot opens up to bring you more saucy, cheesy goodness. UGO Pizzeria makes Roman-style Taglio pizza with a variety of toppings and creations to satisfy your craving whenever it hits.
Address: 681 rue de la Commune Ouest
Phone: (514) 866-7000
Kouzina Niata
View this post on Instagram
If there’s one cuisine that really shows you how food can really bring people together, it’s Greek. One of Mile End’s newest neighbours, Kouzina Niata, is an hommage “to our traditional Greek roots with food we grew up eating around the table with our loved ones.”
Address: 221 rue Saint Viateur Ouest
Phone: (514) 446-1821