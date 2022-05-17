6 cool new Montreal restaurants you should check out soon

The Montreal food scene is always spectacular, but there’s something about this time of year, when the sun is shining and terraces are open, that makes everything just taste oh so much better.

Even restaurants that have made their way onto the culinary stage in the city in the last little while are about to be discovered in a whole new light… sunlight, that is.

Here are some of Montreal’s latest and greatest spots to check out at the tail-end of May.

Seeing red on your Instagram stories lately? Your friends have probably made their way to Gon Bui, one of the newest spots for Chinese tapas. It opened late last year; this is your sign if you haven’t had a chance to try it just yet.

Address: 2133 boul. le Carrefour

Phone: (579) 934-0888

Montreal’s no stranger to Italian restaurants, but Ristorante Donato in Westmount, which opened in November, is everything you’re looking for and more: delicious food, fabulous cocktails, and a restaurant that’s too gorgeous not to snap a pic or two.

Address: 4825 rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Phone: (438) 771-7771

Not only are your favourite terraces back, but some new ones are making their way onto the 5 à 7 circuit this summer, like Terrasse Carla. Located on the roof of the Hampton Inn in Chinatown, soak in the views of the city and the good vibes all around.

Address: 985 boul. Saint Laurent, 6th floor

Phone: (514) 370-7777 (Hampton Inn)

Fast food without the impact: That’s the goal of Green Gazoline Burger in Saint-Henri. With the belief that “There is no Plant B,” everything the team does, from the way they prepare the food to the way they serve it, is done with sustainability in mind.

Address: 3400 rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Phone: (438) 380-5710

Just when you thought you couldn’t get enough pizza, a new spot opens up to bring you more saucy, cheesy goodness. UGO Pizzeria makes Roman-style Taglio pizza with a variety of toppings and creations to satisfy your craving whenever it hits.

Address: 681 rue de la Commune Ouest

Phone: (514) 866-7000

If there’s one cuisine that really shows you how food can really bring people together, it’s Greek. One of Mile End’s newest neighbours, Kouzina Niata, is an hommage “to our traditional Greek roots with food we grew up eating around the table with our loved ones.”

Address: 221 rue Saint Viateur Ouest

Phone: (514) 446-1821

