Porter Airlines extends flight suspension until mid-July

Porter Airlines has once again pushed back the date it hopes to return its planes to the skies.

Michael Deluce, Porter’s president and CEO, issued a statement on Monday, saying that the airline has now set July 20 as its new tentative restart date. The previous date was June 21.

“It’s encouraging to see the recovery of the aviation industry in the US,” Deluce said.

“As vaccination rates in Canada increase, we are hopeful travel restrictions and public health measures will ease, so we can recall our team members, welcome back our passengers, and begin to rebuild the airline.”

Porter planes have not flown for nearly 14 month. The airline first suspended operations on March 21, 202o, as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Porter initially set June 1, 2020, as its tentative restart date, but has continuously extended the suspension of flights.