Here are the most popular baby names in Quebec

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
May 6 2022, 2:10 pm
Here are the most popular baby names in Quebec
If you’re worried about giving your child a name that’s too common, you may want to consult Retraite Québec‘s newly published list of the most popular baby names in the province.

For the 42 year in a row, the government organization has taken data from every child born in Quebec last year, compiling them into a top 100 list for boy and girl names.

For girls, the name Emma topped the charts with total of 521 separate babies who were given the name last year. Olivia, which held the top spot last year was a close second with a frequency of 519. Alice, last year’s runner-up name maintained its high ranking, rounding out the top three.

For boys, Noah reigns supreme with 717 babies being given the name last year. Meanwhile, William maintained its second place status for the second year in a row with a frequency of 709. Thomas also maintained its popularity, jumping from fourth place to third.

Here are the top 20 names for both girls and boys:

1 EMMA 521
2 OLIVIA 519
3 ALICE 508
4 FLORENCE 498
5 CHARLIE 488
6 LIVIA 473
7 CHARLOTTE 465
8 LEA 462
9 ROMY 357
10 ZOE 344
11 CLARA 335
12 JULIETTE 331
13 ROSALIE 327
14 BEATRICE 326
15 ROSE 322
16 CHLOE 314
17 EVA 312
18 SOFIA 312
19 MIA 290
20 MILA 283

 

1 NOAH 717
2 WILLIAM 709
3 THOMAS 645
4 LEO 622
5 LIAM 618
6 JACOB 529
7 NATHAN 519
8 ARTHUR 508
9 EDOUARD 499
10 FELIX 484
11 LOGAN 476
12 EMILE 465
13 LOUIS 465
14 CHARLES 408
15 RAPHAEL 396
16 JAMES 366
17 ARNAUD 362
18 THEO 362
19 VICTOR 360
20 ADAM 337
Al Sciola
