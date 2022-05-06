If you’re worried about giving your child a name that’s too common, you may want to consult Retraite Québec‘s newly published list of the most popular baby names in the province.

For the 42 year in a row, the government organization has taken data from every child born in Quebec last year, compiling them into a top 100 list for boy and girl names.

For girls, the name Emma topped the charts with total of 521 separate babies who were given the name last year. Olivia, which held the top spot last year was a close second with a frequency of 519. Alice, last year’s runner-up name maintained its high ranking, rounding out the top three.

For boys, Noah reigns supreme with 717 babies being given the name last year. Meanwhile, William maintained its second place status for the second year in a row with a frequency of 709. Thomas also maintained its popularity, jumping from fourth place to third.

Here are the top 20 names for both girls and boys:

1 EMMA 521 2 OLIVIA 519 3 ALICE 508 4 FLORENCE 498 5 CHARLIE 488 6 LIVIA 473 7 CHARLOTTE 465 8 LEA 462 9 ROMY 357 10 ZOE 344 11 CLARA 335 12 JULIETTE 331 13 ROSALIE 327 14 BEATRICE 326 15 ROSE 322 16 CHLOE 314 17 EVA 312 18 SOFIA 312 19 MIA 290 20 MILA 283