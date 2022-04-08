New survey ranks Shoppers Drug Mart as Canada's most trusted company

A new Leger poll asked over 38,000 Canadians to share their thoughts on more than 285 companies in 30 different sectors across the country. Out of all the companies in the questionnaire none scored better than Shoppers Drug Mart.

Each company was given a score out of 100 based on the voting results. The pharmacy franchise finished with a respectable score of 73, which roughly translates to them being well-trusted by three out of every four Canadians.

Here’s how the top 10 rounded out.

1. Shoppers Drug Mart (Reputation Score: 73)

2. Sony (Reputation Score: 73)

3. Samsung (Reputation Score: 72)

4. Canadian Tire (Reputation Score: 71)

5. Interac (Reputation Score: 71)

6. Google (Reputation Score: 70)

7. Campbell (Reputation Score: 70)

8. Microsoft (Reputation Score: 69)

9. A & W (Reputation Score: 69)

10. Netflix (Reputation Score: 69)

According to Leger, the companies in the top 10 list for the 2022 study are “fairly consistent,” with half of them appearing in the top 10 list in 2013 (Google, Sony, Shoppers Drug Mart, Canadian Tire and Samsung).

Scores have decreased substantially since the annual study was first launched. In the last 10 years alone, average scores of reputability have gone down by more than 10. For example, the average score for the top 10 list in 2012 was 83, with Google in the top spot at 91.

This year, the average score was 71.