Old Montreal's pop-up sandy beach bar is a total vibe (VIDEOS)

The good news: a part of Old Montreal feels like Tulum, Mexico this weekend.

The bad news: it’s understandably sold-out.

Playa Patrón has popped up at the Peel Bassin, offering guests sandy beaches, hand-crafted tequila cocktails, DJs, and some serious exotic vacation vibes.

Organized by the popular tequila brand Patrón, the beach brings “the sounds, flavours, and magic of Tulum to Montreal,” says the event listing. “Join us in the daytime for a luxurious Tulum inspired brunch experience, curated by famed Tulum chef Cesar Castañeda. Or join us in the evening for unique beach festivities, accompanied by deep tropical house DJs and hand-crafted Patrón cocktails.”

The Tulum-esque event kicked off on Thursday and the party keeps going until Sunday, June 19.

Daily Hive has reached out to Playa Patrón organizers to see if the successful event can return to Old Montreal at some point this summer.

The event obviously has wider appeal considering all the tourists in town to check out the Grand Prix.

Not to entice you even more to a sold-out event but Castañeda’s menu includes sea bass, passion fruit aguachile, smoked mango, and pork belly tacos, among other things.

We’ll keep you updated if this rad bash returns to Montreal at some point this summer. Until then, enjoy the party through the virtual world of social media and hope you can snag a ticket at some time this weekend.

