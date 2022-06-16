Downtown Montreal's gargantuan "Ring" installation to be unveiled today
Make all The Lord of the Rings and/or Stargate portal jokes you want, but Montreal’s ring installation is coming full circle.
Giant full circle.
The highly-criticized art piece is a 90-foot-high, 50,000-pound stainless steel arched ring. Aptly named “The Ring,” the massive structure reportedly cost $5 million and is set to be unveiled at the main entrance to Esplanade PVM at Place Ville Marie today.
Perhaps Frodo Baggins said it best in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: “I wish the Ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened.”
Construction of the Ring is currently complete and needs just to be hoisted into the air. The Ring will be unveiled today at the West Lobby of 1 Place Ville Marie at 3 pm.
