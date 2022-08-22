NewsReal EstateMontreal HomesUrbanized

Sky high: A look inside downtown Montreal's luxurious $560 million condo tower (RENDERINGS)

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Aug 22 2022, 8:36 pm
Sky high: A look inside downtown Montreal's luxurious $560 million condo tower (RENDERINGS)
1squarephillips.ca

Montreal is about to get quite a bit taller thanks to the city’s tallest residential tower.

In July 2020, construction began on Downtown’s 1 Square Phillips, a $560 million project that when completed, will stand 232 metres high and house 789 condo units.

The housing development firm, the Brivia Group, announced the major project in May 2019 and locals can now get a sneak peek of renderings, detailing how the units of the 61-storey tower will look.

The building, which is being constructed between Place Phillips and Saint-Alexandre Street, will offer “distinguished services and facilities” downtown, including a 5,700-square-foot Sky Lounge on the 50th floor and an outdoor garden, which will allow residents and their guests to enjoy one of the most spectacular views of Montreal.

The building will have an exclusive dog park, a 12,000-square-foot wellness area including a yoga studio, a swimming pool and spas, a refrigerated parcel delivery system, and heated walkways.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 1 Square Phillips (@1squarephillips)

The Brivia Group says the first phase of the project will open in 2024, offering 1,100 new residents to move into the residential tower, steps away from shops and services on Sainte-Catherine Street and the Quartier des Spectacles.

Configuration of the units range from studios, one- and two-bedrooms, penthouses, and super-penthouses with unit sizes ranging from 390 to 5,000 sq ft.

Brag-worthy super-penthouses will be located on the 60th floor and will start at 4,000 sq ft.

The firm has shared several renderings on its website detailing the design of the residential units. A 360º panoramic tour of one of the units is also available online.

Condos are currently available, ranging from $488,900 to $6,258,900. Until its 2024 unveiling, soak up some of these spectacular renderings:

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1 Square Phillips will also have a lobby, communal office space, indoor pool, and gym.

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

1squarephillips.ca

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Montreal Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.