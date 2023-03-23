It's officially your last chance to experience Montreal's Pink Floyd exhibition

It’s an important anniversary for rock fans as Pink Floyd’s masterpiece album The Dark Side of the Moon was released 50 years ago this month.

And the time for Montrealers to properly reminisce is now, since it’s officially your last chance to check out the highly acclaimed The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains.

According to a press release shared with Daily Hive, the artistic retrospective, which features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career, will come to a close on Sunday, April 2.

Since opening to the public at Arsenal Art Contemporary on November 4, the exhibition has attracted a cavalcade of over 85,000 music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Griffintown. So much so, that it’s been extended twice.

Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd.”

Canada is the sixth country to host the exhibition, which has attracted over 500,000 people since debuting in London a few years ago. Montreal, the first city to host it outside of Europe and the US, was chosen due to the band’s deep ties to the region. Pink Floyd performed several legendary shows here from 1971 onwards. On July 6, 1977, the British group played both the first and highest-attended concert ever at the Olympic Stadium with more than 78,000 fans in attendance.

When: Until April 2

Where: 2020 rue William, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal

Times: Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 8 pm (last visit), Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm (last visit), Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm (last visit)

Price: $25 to $55 (depending on age and times), available online