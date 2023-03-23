Events

It's officially your last chance to experience Montreal's Pink Floyd exhibition

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Mar 23 2023, 3:37 pm
It's officially your last chance to experience Montreal's Pink Floyd exhibition
Arsenal Contemporary Art/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest

Sat, January 28, 12:00pm

Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert

Fri, May 19, 7:30pm

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s an important anniversary for rock fans as Pink Floyd’s masterpiece album The Dark Side of the Moon was released 50 years ago this month.

And the time for Montrealers to properly reminisce is now, since it’s officially your last chance to check out the highly acclaimed The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains.

According to a press release shared with Daily Hive, the artistic retrospective, which features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career, will come to a close on Sunday, April 2.

The Leisa Lee Group / Submitted to Daily Hive

Since opening to the public at Arsenal Art Contemporary on November 4, the exhibition has attracted a cavalcade of over 85,000 music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Griffintown. So much so, that it’s been extended twice.

Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd.”

Canada is the sixth country to host the exhibition, which has attracted over 500,000 people since debuting in London a few years ago. Montreal, the first city to host it outside of Europe and the US, was chosen due to the band’s deep ties to the region. Pink Floyd performed several legendary shows here from 1971 onwards. On July 6, 1977, the British group played both the first and highest-attended concert ever at the Olympic Stadium with more than 78,000 fans in attendance.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

When: Until April 2
Where: 2020 rue William, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal
Times: Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 8 pm (last visit), Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm (last visit), Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm (last visit)
Price: $25 to $55 (depending on age and times), available online

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.