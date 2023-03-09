EventsConcerts

Just Like Heaven: Gothic rock gods The Cure are coming to Montreal

|
Mar 9 2023, 4:02 pm
The Cure (Live Nation/Submitted)
Bell Centre will feel “Just Like Heaven” when one of the seminal bands of the ’80s and ’90s comes to town.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Montreal on Friday, June 16.

Fans can pick up tickets to see the legendary English rockers when they go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am. The North American leg of the tour will also stop in Toronto and Vancouver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cure (@thecure)

The Cure was formed in Crawley, a large town in Sussex, England, and played its first show in 1978. The two-time Brit Award winners and two-time Grammy nominees have since performed nearly 1,800 concerts around the globe.

The Gothic Rock forefathers have released 13 studio albums and sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Instantly memorable songs by The Cure include “Friday I’m In Love,” “In Between Days,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Scottish indie-rockers The Twilight Sad will be opening all shows on the Songs of a Lost World Tour.

The Cure

When: June 16, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Bell Centre — 1909 Ave des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal
Tickets: Tickets start at $25. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am

