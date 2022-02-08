Jordan Peterson announces upcoming Montreal tour date

Dr. Jordan Peterson has announced that he will be speaking at Theatre Maisonneuve on May 23 as part of the Canadian leg of his Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life Tour.

Over the past week, the Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and YouTube personality added several new dates to his book tour across North America and Europe.

Shows have been added in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Kitchener, London, and Hamilton. And most recently, Montreal, the city where he earned his PhD in clinical psychology back in 1991.

Peterson rose to worldwide fame back in 2016 when he voiced his opposition to the Act to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code (Bill C-16), passed by the Parliament of Canada to introduce “gender identity and expression” as prohibited grounds for discrimination.

He said that the bill would make the use of specific gender pronouns “compelled speech” and linked this claim to a broader critique of political correctness and identity politics.

The professor’s lectures, which were already uploaded to YouTube, subsequently went viral along with his 2018 appearance on England’s Channel 4 News.

With millions of followers across his various social media platforms, the polarizing figure has been the subject of many an online dispute and has been seen associating with the likes of Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, two figures who have also faced controversy.

In the wake of the ongoing Spotify controversy, Peterson has also come to Rogan’s defence on social media.

While Peterson hasn’t publicly voiced his support of the “Freedom Convoy” the way Musk has he did at one point encourage Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to say no to vaccine mandates.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney @jkenney has the courage to say a firm no to vaccine mandates: https://t.co/yngy2OMF2p — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 15, 2022

Despite his strong opposition to vaccine mandates and passports, as of now, those who attend Peterson’s shows in cities like Montreal will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

Montreal awakens. https://t.co/CrCrQjnHKc — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 9, 2022

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali.