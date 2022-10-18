Shuck yeah!: Montreal's premier oyster festival gets cracking this week

They say only one in 10,000 oysters contain a pearl. Rich flavour, on the other hand, is a lot more common. Luckily for Montrealers, there’s going to be a lot coming our way.

From October 20 to 30, Oystermania, one of Montreal’s largest oyster festivals, is returning with new faces and fresh shells. As a result, local Oystermaniacs are preparing for a delicious week of wining and dining — and slurping

For as low as $15, participating restaurateurs are offering a serving of a dozen uniquely prepared oysters and your choice of a cocktail, glass of wine, or beer. Festival organizers say the goal is to “provide consumers with an exceptional gastronomic experience.”

Here’s a list of restaurants participating in the festival’s 11th edition:

Greasy Spoon

La Belle et La Barbe

Labarake

Huis Clos

Keela

Palco

Peacock

Les Deux Gamins

Olynicks

Osteria MKT

Seasalt

The festival kicks off this Thursday at Seasalt, which offers a Veuve Clicquot champagne oyster pairing.

To view the full schedule and purchase tickets of your own, you can check out the Oystermania website.