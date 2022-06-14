VentureJobs

You can now work from any of these cool outdoor co-working spaces throughout Montreal

Jun 14 2022, 8:50 pm
Aire Commune

For remote workers who spent too much time inside their own place over the past two-plus years, you might want to consider any of these cool 40 outdoor co-working spaces which are currently spread out across Montreal.

Le Réseau Îlots, courtesy of Aire Commune, are free open-air co-working spaces that have electricity and Wi-Fi, designed specifically to allow outdoor teleworking and are “strategically positioned in different Montreal neighbourhoods.”

During 2021’s summertime pilot project, Le Réseau Îlots attracted over 30,000 remote workers and the project has been doubled for the 2022 season.

Aire Commune says it has now become North America’s largest network of “green desking” — the initiative of working mobile outdoors.

 

Aire Commune says the benefits of working outdoors include combatting in-office isolation, stress, and anxiety. The non-profit also says that “green desking” helps to stimulate the imagination and increases productivity.

Some of the city’s 40 Réseau Îlots can be found at Place Ville Marie, The Village, Parc-Ex, Little Italy, and several more spread out across the downtown core.

The mini co-working spaces are free to work from but a reservation is required.

A full map is available right here through the Aire Commune website.

The 40 “green desks” will be accessible to the public from now until mid-October, every day from 7 am to 10 pm.

