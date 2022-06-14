During 2021’s summertime pilot project, Le Réseau Îlots attracted over 30,000 remote workers and the project has been doubled for the 2022 season.

Aire Commune says it has now become North America’s largest network of “green desking” — the initiative of working mobile outdoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Îlots d’été (@ilots.dete)

Aire Commune says the benefits of working outdoors include combatting in-office isolation, stress, and anxiety. The non-profit also says that “green desking” helps to stimulate the imagination and increases productivity.

Some of the city’s 40 Réseau Îlots can be found at Place Ville Marie, The Village, Parc-Ex, Little Italy, and several more spread out across the downtown core.

The mini co-working spaces are free to work from but a reservation is required.

A full map is available right here through the Aire Commune website.

The 40 “green desks” will be accessible to the public from now until mid-October, every day from 7 am to 10 pm.