You can now check your OPUS card's fares from your phone

STM passengers will be happy to learn that keeping track of your OPUS fares has just gotten a lot easier.

The updated version of the Chrono mobile application has launched a pilot project that lets riders check the status of their OPUS cards, even allowing users to purchase more fares if necessary.

[COMMUNIQUÉ] L’ARTM propose une nouvelle fonctionnalité dans l’application mobile Chrono permettant de consulter le contenu de sa carte OPUS. 📱 https://t.co/4GENRoHSzv pic.twitter.com/hldlX224Vf — Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (@artm_quebec) November 17, 2021



The app, developed in conjunction with the Réseau de transport de Longueuil, Société de transport de Laval and, Société de transport de Montréal makes managing fares easy and efficient. Benoît Gendron, CEO of Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain says the process only takes “three clicks.”

Through the application, users’ smartphone cameras can scan their OPUS cards. The results of a recent survey with users of the application reveal that 90% of them consider that this new feature meets their needs and their lifestyle, in addition to being user-friendly.

“As travel needs are currently less predictable, the ARTM and its partners are doing everything to simplify the return of users to safe, flexible and efficient public transport.” said Gendron.

If the initiative is successful, we could see the technology implemented across more networks by next year.