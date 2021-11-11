Did you know?: You can rent an STM bus in Montreal

Love the convenience of public transportation but wish it was a little more private? Well, now you can have the best of both worlds by renting an STM bus with your very own driver for your next work or social event.

And at $200 or less, it’s likely to be your most affordable option. It also looks like a ton of fun.

According to the STM’s website, groups can rent a bus on weekdays from a period of 9:30 am to 2:30 pm and another period from 6:30 pm to 5 am. The rented buses run for 24 hours throughout July and August and on all weekends.

The buses also hold a maximum capacity of 55 people, which can be very cost-efficient if the total is divided among all the passengers.

Commercial rates are currently $198/hr (+ taxes) with a minimum of three hours. Rates for non-profit groups are slightly less expensive at $165/hr (+ taxes) with a minimum of two hours.

If you’re looking to rent your own STM bus for an upcoming event click here.