What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Montreal

As our country celebrates its 154th birthday (and a nifty Thursday day off), you might want to plan ahead.

Generally, most stores and shops in Montreal will remain open on Canada Day except for government offices, municipal buildings, banks, and post offices.

Some small businesses and shops, restaurants, and retail stores will remain open at their own discretion.

We’d recommend calling and double-checking before you head out on Thursday, especially in light of the pandemic. And be sure to do important shopping (ahem, SAQ, SQDC) before Thursday’s holiday.

Closed:

All banks will be closed

All federal and provincial government offices will be closed

Municipal court will be closed

Many private sectors will be closed

Most retail stores and malls will be closed

Most post offices will be closed

All SQDCs and SAQs will be closed across Quebec

Canada Post offices will be closed

La Grande Bibliothèque will be closed

Open: