What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Montreal
Jun 30 2021, 1:21 pm
As our country celebrates its 154th birthday (and a nifty Thursday day off), you might want to plan ahead.
Generally, most stores and shops in Montreal will remain open on Canada Day except for government offices, municipal buildings, banks, and post offices.
Some small businesses and shops, restaurants, and retail stores will remain open at their own discretion.
We’d recommend calling and double-checking before you head out on Thursday, especially in light of the pandemic. And be sure to do important shopping (ahem, SAQ, SQDC) before Thursday’s holiday.
Closed:
- All banks will be closed
- All federal and provincial government offices will be closed
- Municipal court will be closed
- Many private sectors will be closed
- Most retail stores and malls will be closed
- Most post offices will be closed
- All SQDCs and SAQs will be closed across Quebec
- Canada Post offices will be closed
- La Grande Bibliothèque will be closed
Open:
- 311, the City of Montreal’s information hotline, is open to field questions
- The SAQ will remain open (except for affected by the pandemic)
- Garbage, recycling, compost and waste collection will take place according to the usual schedules (good news for movers) in most boroughs
- Most restaurants will remain open
- Some depanneurs will remain open
- Some pharmacies will remain open, especially larger chains like Jean Coutu and Pharmaprix
- Montreal Botanical Garden will be open
- Most grocery stores and supermarkets will be open at their leisure but staff and hours may be reduced
- Some movie theatres will remain open
- Farmers’ markets, including Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Maisonneuve Market will remain open
- Public transit will remain in operation, though it will be operating on a holiday schedule
- Most arenas, swimming pools, gyms, sports centres, and parks remain open
- Service-based businesses (hair salons, gas stations, manufacturers) remain open at the owner’s discretion
- Parking meters are in operation