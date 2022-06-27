It's expected to feel like nearly 40ºC on Canada Day in Montreal

Canada Day is making its way to Montreal at the end of the workweek and so too are some muggy temperatures.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, it’s expected to feel like a sizzling 36ºC on Friday along with “a mix of sun and clouds.”

Temperatures are expected to hover near the mid-20s for the rest of the workweek with a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Now that Montrealers are settling into the official start of summer, Quebec can expect a “very warm” and dry summer, as per the weather agency’s long-term summer forecast.

A few heatwaves are also in the cards for Montreal and Quebec City along with the potential for stormy weather that will produce “a wide range of rainfall totals” with many areas seeing “above-normal precipitation.”

Overall, the forecast is calling for a “favourable summer season” for both agriculture and outdoor activities.

While one-day near-40-degree weather doesn’t count as a heatwave, you might want to consider some breathable and light clothes for any of your upcoming Canada Day celebrations in Montreal.