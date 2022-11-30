Here's the meaning behind downtown Montreal's holiday bear structures

Montreal is officially all lit up for Christmas. Just take a stroll downtown and you’re bound to see an array of festive decorations throughout every corner.

One display in particular, though, seems to be catching the attention of passers-by. Along the front entrance of the Eaton Centre is a giant work featuring three large bears. The illuminated display, officially titled “Legend of The Bears,” was erected on November 25 by XP_MTL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piratear Art (@piratear)

The work was created by local Indigenous artist Jason Carter, who was inspired by a Cree legend. For the Cree, when a bear visits someone in our dreams, it is a good omen for the future.

The piece is reminiscent of some of the artist’s other animal-inspired artworks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Carter (@jasoncarterart)

“I hope these sculptures can remind us that we can always count on hope; that hope comes from within,” says Carter. “Strength, willpower, compassion, comfort: all to be shared as we all have a light shining within us.”

“Legend of the Bears” will remain on display at 705 Sainte-Catherine West until January 3.