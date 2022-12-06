Old Montreal's free outdoor holiday events have been cancelled

Although Merry Montreal planned to return this month with a slew of free outdoor holiday events, visitors will once again have to wait until next year.
On Tuesday, the company announced that it would be taking a “pause” for the 2022 season.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Here's where Old Montreal's magical street Christmas lights can be found (MAP)
- Holiday tradition: The timeless Nutcracker Ballet returns to Montreal this weekend
- Montreal's mesmerizing 18-day light and food festival is returning this winter
“The organizers have decided to take a break to meet with their partners in order to solidify the event’s financing and re-think its economic model for the future,” said Merry Montreal board president Dimitri Soudas in a statement.
The 10th edition of the event, which would have begun on December 16, was set to feature Christmas-themed activities and performances in the Old Port and downtown, as well as a New Year’s Eve party.
Merry Montreal aims to update its funding in order to keep the festival free and ultimately return in December of 2023.