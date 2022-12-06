Old Montreal's free outdoor holiday events have been cancelled

Although Merry Montreal planned to return this month with a slew of free outdoor holiday events, visitors will once again have to wait until next year.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would be taking a “pause” for the 2022 season.

“The organizers have decided to take a break to meet with their partners in order to solidify the event’s financing and re-think its economic model for the future,” said Merry Montreal board president Dimitri Soudas in a statement.

The 10th edition of the event, which would have begun on December 16, was set to feature Christmas-themed activities and performances in the Old Port and downtown, as well as a New Year’s Eve party.

Merry Montreal aims to update its funding in order to keep the festival free and ultimately return in December of 2023.