You can rent this entire 19-person boat in Old Montreal (PHOTOS)

Forget looking at the Saint Lawrence River, why not spend a few days on top of it?

An entire 19-person boat is up for rent on Airbnb, featuring 11 bedrooms, 19 single beds, and 11.5 bathrooms.

The good news: you can be on a boat.

The bad news: the boat cannot cruise, meaning it has to stay docked.

The Skal Nuphar is 4,500 sq ft and offers some seriously unique lodging combined with the pleasure of being on the water. Skal, which means “shell” in Swedish, and Nuphar — a colourful aquatic plant — is available for rent throughout the summer and winter.

“In winter, the Skal Nuphar is the perfect location surrounded by the beautiful marina covered in snow and completely quiet and private,” says the Airbnb listing, “while only being steps away from the vibrant and historic Old Montreal.”

The Skal Nuphar also has a fireplace on board so you can LIGHT A FIRE INSIDE A BOAT. How many Montrealers can say they’ve done that before?

The boat is also fully equipped with a bar, sink, fridge, a drip coffee machine, a Keurig, a beer keg tap, and an ice machine. There are also speakers on the main floor so yes, a boat dance party is completely feasible, for $1,422 a night.

The Airbnb listing says the Skal Nuphar is idea for both corporate and private events.

The Skal Nuphar, which has a 4.96 rating on the property listing site, has Wi-Fi, a washer and dryer, AC, jacuzzi hot tub, and pets are allowed.

Are you convinced yet?

If not, here are photos of Old Montreal’s rentable boat adventure.