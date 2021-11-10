Which of these $6M Montreal dream homes would you choose to live in? (PHOTOS)
Nov 10 2021, 3:06 pm
Sometimes it’s fun to dream a little, eh?
There are currently three houses for sale in the Montreal metropolitan region hovering around the $6 million range, through Sotheby’s International Realty — the luxury real estate brand.
Obviously, if you’re dropping over $6 million on a house, you’re bound to get some spectacular views and amenities.
These properties spread out across Léry, Westmount, and downtown Montreal, really have differing features.
Put on your “what if?” hat and tell us which of these three breathtaking homes in Montreal you’d choose to live in.
And if you ever DO move in, be sure to invite us to the house warming party.
Click through each listing for more details, pictures, and real estate contact info.
140 Avenue du Manoir, Léry
- Asking price: $6,500,000
- Lot size: 14,365.80 sq m.
- 6 bedrooms
- 7+4 bathrooms
- Year built: 1903
- 18 total rooms
- Other features: Water access, heated garage, two fireplaces, heated bathroom floors, two-car indoor garage, eight-car outdoor garage, central AC, heated pool, hot tub
1430 Rue de la Montagne, Apt. 1702 (Four Seasons), Ville-Marie
- Asking price: $6,888,000
- Penthouse size: 3,476.74 sq ft
- 2 bedrooms
- 2+1 bathrooms
- Year built: 2020
- 13.5 total rooms
- Other features: Doorman, concierge service, fitness centre, fireplace, two-car garage, indoor pool, heated floors, thermal windows & doors, sauna, spa, central AC, valet parking service, direct access to the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy store
712 Boul. The Boulevard, Westmount
- Asking price: $6,400,000
- Lot size: 814.40 sq m.
- 6 bedrooms
- 4+1 bathrooms
- Year built: 1939
- 19.5 total rooms
- Other features: Central AC, fireplace, two-car heated garage, heated bathroom floors, smart home heating system, steam room, fitness room, outdoor pool