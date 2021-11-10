Sometimes it’s fun to dream a little, eh?

There are currently three houses for sale in the Montreal metropolitan region hovering around the $6 million range, through Sotheby’s International Realty — the luxury real estate brand.

Obviously, if you’re dropping over $6 million on a house, you’re bound to get some spectacular views and amenities.

These properties spread out across Léry, Westmount, and downtown Montreal, really have differing features.

Put on your “what if?” hat and tell us which of these three breathtaking homes in Montreal you’d choose to live in.

And if you ever DO move in, be sure to invite us to the house warming party.

Click through each listing for more details, pictures, and real estate contact info.

Asking price: $6,500,000

Lot size: 14,365.80 sq m.

6 bedrooms

7+4 bathrooms

Year built: 1903

18 total rooms

Other features: Water access, heated garage, two fireplaces, heated bathroom floors, two-car indoor garage, eight-car outdoor garage, central AC, heated pool, hot tub

Asking price: $6,888,000

Penthouse size: 3,476.74 sq ft

2 bedrooms

2+1 bathrooms

Year built: 2020

13.5 total rooms

Other features: Doorman, concierge service, fitness centre, fireplace, two-car garage, indoor pool, heated floors, thermal windows & doors, sauna, spa, central AC, valet parking service, direct access to the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy store