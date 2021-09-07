La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-Forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all month long.

Forget is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields (3.5 hectares). With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.

When seen from an aerial view, the maze contains an array of playful shapes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ferme Forget (@lafermeforget)



The labyrinth at Forget can be explored both day and night. For tickets or more information, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ferme Forget (@lafermeforget)

Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval,

When: Every day in September

Times: Every day from 9 am – 5 pm, Night maze: Every Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: $8 – $15