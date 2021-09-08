The country’s biggest open-air sidewalk sale is back on Montreal’s most popular street, and if you like bargains, you won’t want to miss it.

From September 10 to 12, Sainte-Catherine Street will be car-free between Bleury and Chomedey. The closures will be in place to accommodate the massive weekend sale that will feature live music, street performers, graffiti artists– and most importantly, over 300 local vendors.

The vision of a permanently pedestrianized Sainte Catherine is closer to becoming a reality as major construction continues on the busy street. Work to revitalize the famous shopping hub has been ongoing since 2018.