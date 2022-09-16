Prost!: A Bavarian-style Oktoberfest is coming to Atwater Market this month

It’s time to dust off those dirndls and lederhosen because Oktoberfest is returning to Montreal’s Atwater Market.

From September 29 to October 1, the Bavarian-style festival will take over a tent at the downtown market. And to the delight of beer enthusiasts, over 40 microbreweries from different regions in Quebec will be on-site showcasing their local flavours.

An array of grub that includes sandwiches, grilled meats, and traditional pretzels will also be available to festival goers. The best part is that you can get your beer-tasting coupons for just $1. You can also get a reusable MPM glass for one dollar (taxes included) for your tastings.

According to organizers, fifty cents of every dollar will be donated to the Montréal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Here’s how the weekend events will play out.

Friday, September 29th

Beer tasting from 1 to 7 pm

Coupons are sold from 1 to 5:30 pm

Saturday, September 30th

Beer tasting from 10 am to 5 pm

Coupons are sold from 10 am to 3:30 pm

Sunday, October 1st

Beer tasting from 11 am to 5 pm

Coupons are sold from 11 am to 3:30 pm

Happy drinking!