Prost!: A Bavarian-style Oktoberfest is coming to Atwater Market this month

It’s time to dust off those dirndls and lederhosen because Oktoberfest is returning to Montreal’s Atwater Market.
From September 29 to October 1, the Bavarian-style festival will take over a tent at the downtown market. And to the delight of beer enthusiasts, over 40 microbreweries from different regions in Quebec will be on-site showcasing their local flavours.
View this post on Instagram
An array of grub that includes sandwiches, grilled meats, and traditional pretzels will also be available to festival goers. The best part is that you can get your beer-tasting coupons for just $1. You can also get a reusable MPM glass for one dollar (taxes included) for your tastings.
- You might also like:
- BYOW spot surrounded by the lush maple forest countryside 🍁
- Teleport to Europe at this magnificent 173-acre historic vineyard outside Montreal
- 6 new Montreal restaurants you should check out this September
According to organizers, fifty cents of every dollar will be donated to the Montréal Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Here’s how the weekend events will play out.
Friday, September 29th
Beer tasting from 1 to 7 pm
Coupons are sold from 1 to 5:30 pm
Saturday, September 30th
Beer tasting from 10 am to 5 pm
Coupons are sold from 10 am to 3:30 pm
Sunday, October 1st
Beer tasting from 11 am to 5 pm
Coupons are sold from 11 am to 3:30 pm
Happy drinking!