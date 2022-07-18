Teleport to Europe at this magnificent 173-acre historic vineyard outside Montreal

If you want to feel like you’re in the European countryside without having to trek too far outside of Montreal, a breathtaking vineyard in Sutton might be calling your name.

Château Ste-Agnès, a majestic 173-acre estate includes a renovated manor house with a tower, wine cellars, a Romanesque chapel, and a private 7,000-vine hillside vineyard.

The historic vineyard — currently producing rosé, ice, and white wine — was established in 1846 and was the shooting locale for 15-time Grammy winner Adele and her 2021 “Easy On Me” music video.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Steffany Grew — Château Ste-Agnès’ event and experience director — says the property’s picturesque nature makes it the perfect backdrop for weddings, romantic picnics, or simply a fun afternoon with friends.

“The vineyard is a hidden gem, it’s really a shame that more people don’t know about it,” says Grew. “Forget booking a ticket overseas this summer, drive to Sutton and be transported instantly to Tuscany.”

Grew is part of a new ownership group that has reopened the historic estate’s doors to “give it the second life it deserves.” She says the “enchanting place was made to be experienced and shared with as many people as possible.”

Besides hosting private events, Grew advises tourists and locals to revel in Château Ste-Agnès beauty for its signature Farm to Vine event, 60-minute guided tours, and Instagram-worthy picnics.

In August, Grew and co. are organizing Ferme à la Vigne (Farm to Vine) — an all-in-one culinary experience, offering a four-course meal served family-style at the estate.

The duo-date event will have one long table set on the scenic elevation between vines, offering food from the guest chef, Isabel Gariepy from Farm’s Table. The event is described as a “sustainable gastronomic feast using seasonal ingredients.”

The five-hour event will offer welcome cocktails and appetizers, a multi-course meal, and a majestic slice of Europe.

The Montreal-area vineyard is open from Thursday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

When: August 6 & 7

Where: 2559 Chemin Scenic Road, Sutton

Price: Starting at $280, available online