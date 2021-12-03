Here's how Montreal's new $100M Cree-inspired building will look (RENDERINGS)

The Cree Nation of Quebec is developing a new 25-storey, $100-million condo in Old Montreal.

The development project, Odea Montreal, is based on the Cree word ode meaning “canoe” — symbolized by styling a canoe into the south-facing facade from the ground of the architecture.

Other features will highlight the Cree culture, including language and a connection to land and water.

The project will include 435 residential units, 264 rentals, 171 luxury condominium units for sale, 10,000 sq ft. of commercial space, two rooftop pools, indoor parking, bbq space, gym, and a sky lounge.

“An ecosystem of new generation condominiums and apartments takes root in Old Montreal,” says the Odea Montreal website. The development says the building will be inspired by wood, vegetation, and minerals which will be “omnipresent from the inner courtyard to the terrace on the basilica.”

The building, which will be located on Robert Bourassa Boulevard and Rue Ottawa, is scheduled to open by 2024.

A live feed of the construction is available online, and renderings of the beautiful design can be found below.