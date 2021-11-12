Here's how Montreal's new 339-unit condo beside the Bell Centre will look (RENDERINGS)

A mesmerizing new 339-unit residential condominium is being built next to the Bell Centre, right in the heart of downtown Montreal.

Solstice Montréal, the 44-storey condo, is designed by NEUF architect(e)s, the firm behind Montreal’s Birks Hotel, IKEA, and the newly-renovated Biodome.

NEUF architect(e)s says the new project will have a “distinctive contemporary design” complete with a red brick base, inspired by Montréal’s urban heritage, and will be “dominated by a tapered glass tower elegantly surmounted by a unique architectural crown overlooking the St. Lawrence River.”

During its groundbreaking in September 2019, Solstice Montréal said the condo building will feature communal living areas “infused with the finesse of the city’s traditional luxury residences.”

The modern space will feature oak wood, Montreal stone, and copper. The residence itself will feature an indoor swimming pool, thermal spa, communal barbeque space, exercise and yoga rooms, private wine storage, and electric vehicle charging stations.

“It is simply a dream to work on this project. People who already have bought a unit tell us that there is a completely different feel to it,” says Patrick Moreau, the Project Sales Director of Solstice Montréal. “We are building a community of people who truly appreciate Montreal’s lifestyle: here we live fast, work hard, travel yet we want a home that feels like home, where we can take care of ourselves.”

The development is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Unit sizes range from 377 to 2,375 sq ft and prices vary from $384,700 to $4,900,000.

Until then, here are renderings of the building to keep you occupied.