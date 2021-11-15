New 515-unit penthouse and studio suite condo coming to downtown Montreal

A new 515-unit condo building is coming to Montreal’s prestigious Golden Square Mile.

Le Sherbrooke, the 25-storey penthouse and studio suite development, is scheduled to open in 2025. The project is being designed by Broccolini, the firm that designed the 40-storey Banque Nationale building, the refurbished Eaton Centre, and Victoria sur le Parc.

“Le Sherbrooke will reflect the rich history of this neighbourhood by drawing inspiration from the cultural venues and the prestigious architecture it’s known for,” says a Broccolini press release. The company says it is “particularly proud” to finally present this landmark project to Montrealers.

“For us, this is an exceptional project that blends the historical character of a unique neighbourhood with a contemporary lifestyle and timeless luxury,” said Anthony Broccolini, COO of Broccolini. “Le Sherbrooke is a reflection of the vision we have for the City of Montréal and for Montrealers. That’s why we’re really looking forward to unveiling this gem,”

Le Sherbrooke’s architecture is inspired by the Art Nouveau movement that was popular at the turn of the 20th century and it will evoke both Montreal’s rich history as well as its reputation as a “cosmopolitan forward-looking city.”

Le Sherbrooke will offer 515 suites, ranging from studios to penthouses, as well as a semi-Olympic-sized indoor pool, sauna, virtual golf, gym, terrace, courtyard, and Skylounge — all in a beautiful setting conceived by renowned designer Andres Escobar.

“We want to pay homage to the unique heritage of the Golden Square Mile by creating an environment worthy of the illustrious residences of the neighbourhood,” continued Broccolini. “We created an interior courtyard, complete with a magnificent sculpture, as well as a winter garden on the roof, an absolutely unique space that is a tribute to the conservatories of the 19th-century estates.”

Unit sizes will range from 359 to 2,319 sq ft and can cost between $371,900 to $4,300,900.