Quebec is getting its first-ever T&T Supermarkets, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the country.

On Thursday, T&T Supermarkets announced it would open a new location in Montreal. While the exact location is still being finalized, the company is starting recruitment efforts and local vendor outreach to prepare for its first French Canadian opening.

“After receiving many requests over the years from T&T fans who live in Montreal, I’m happy to say we are finally coming,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “Our goal is always to be at the forefront of Asian food innovation, and I am so excited to introduce our offering to Montreal, a city that has such a vibrant food-loving culture.”

T&T Supermarkets operates in 29 stores across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T stores offer customers a variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked bread, and ready-to-eat meals.

The company is finalizing its site selection, narrowing in on the island of Montreal with plans to open in the next 12 to 24 months.

Because this is the first T&T in Quebec, it is starting recruitment efforts for Department Heads, Assistant Department Heads, and Department Supervisors who live in Montreal.

Training can be conducted in any of the existing T&T stores, with the closest store to Montreal being Ottawa, Ontario.

As the store opens, the company will hire over 300 people to join the T&T team.